Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,368,493 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Friday.

At least 107,706,980 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 65,828,800 are now considered recovered.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Thursday, 13,932 new deaths and 435,006 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 3,856 new deaths, followed by Mexico with 1,474 and Brazil with 1,351.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 475,449 deaths from 27,392,803 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 236,201 deaths from 9,713,909 cases, Mexico with 171,234 deaths from 1,968,566 cases, India with 155,360 deaths from 10,871,294 cases, and the United Kingdom with 115,529 deaths from 3,998,655 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 186 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Slovenia with 177, United Kingdom 170, Czech Republic 167 and Italy 153.

Europe overall has 794,520 deaths from 35,214,103 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 632,330 deaths from 19,923,788 infections, and the United States and Canada 496,512 deaths from 28,209,053 cases.

Asia has reported 246,706 deaths from 15,589,909 cases, the middle East 100,228 deaths from 5,020,106 cases, Africa 97,251 deaths from 3,718,174 cases, and Oceania 946 deaths from 31,853 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.