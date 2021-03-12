UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Toll At 1100 GMT Friday

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,630,768 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Friday.

At least 118,527,720 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Thursday, 9,862 new deaths and 479,258 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 2,233 new deaths, followed by United States with 1,557 and Mexico with 654.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 530,821 deaths from 29,286,142 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 272,889 deaths from 11,277,717 cases, Mexico with 193,142 deaths from 2,151,028 cases, India with 158,306 deaths from 11,308,846 cases, and the United Kingdom with 125,168 deaths from 4,241,677 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Czech Republic with 214 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium with 193, Slovenia 191, United Kingdom 184 and Montenegro 177.

Europe overall has 889,491 deaths from 39,427,638 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 710,971 deaths from 22,491,564 infections, and the United States and Canada 553,156 deaths from 30,184,807 cases.

Asia has reported 261,722 deaths from 16,525,363 cases, the middle East 107,463 deaths from 5,858,394 cases, Africa 107,007 deaths from 4,006,896 cases, and Oceania 958 deaths from 33,066 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

