Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

Paris, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 5,233,111 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Friday.

At least 263,616,200 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Thursday, 10,261 new deaths and 668,404 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 3,475 new deaths, followed by Russia with 1,217 and Ukraine with 525.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 785,912 deaths from 48,832,268 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 615,179 deaths from 22,118,782 cases, India with 470,115 deaths from 34,615,757 cases, Mexico with 294,715 deaths from 3,894,364 cases, and Russia with 278,857 deaths from 9,736,037 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 610 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bulgaria with 411, Bosnia with 386, Montenegro with 368, North Macedonia with 365, Hungary with 362 and the Czech Republic with 312.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall have 1,542,451 deaths from 46,738,917 cases, Europe 1,533,294 deaths from 85,575,895 infections, and Asia 900,257 deaths from 57,335,596 cases.

The United States and Canada have reported 815,638 deaths from 50,630,209 cases, Africa 223,175 deaths from 8,682,024 cases, middle East 214,984 deaths from 14,340,748 cases, and Oceania 3,312 deaths from 312,814 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.