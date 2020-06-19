Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 454,101 people since the outbreak began in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP as of 1100 GMT on Friday.

At least 8,504,890 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 3,927,100 are considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 118,435 deaths from 2,191,200 cases. At least 599,115 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the countries with the highest death tolls are Brazil with 47,748 deaths from 978,142 cases, Britain with 42,288 deaths from 300,469 cases, Italy with 34,514 deaths from 238,159 cases and France with 29,603 deaths from 195,142 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 83,325 infections (up 32) with 78,398 recoveries.

Europe overall has 190,576 deaths from 2,482,560 cases, the United States and Canada have 126,787 deaths from 2,291,420 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 88,988 deaths from 1,880,496 cases, Asia 27,380 deaths from 955,083 cases, the middle East 12,851 deaths from 609,490 cases, Africa 7,388 deaths from 277,043 cases, and Oceania 131 deaths from 8,802 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.