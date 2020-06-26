Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 487,274 people since emerging in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Friday.

At least 9,604,040 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 4,770,300 are considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 122,238 deaths from 2,398,491 cases. At least 663,652 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 54,971 deaths from 1,228,114 cases, Britain with 43,230 deaths from 307,980 cases, Italy with 34,678 deaths from 239,706 cases, and France with 29,752 deaths from 197,755 cases.

China has to date 83,462 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 78,439 recoveries.

Europe overall has 195,028 deaths from 2,603,552 cases, the United States and Canada 130,777 deaths from 2,501,065 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 105,753 deaths from 2,296,254 cases, Asia 31,827 deaths from 1,150,766 cases, middle East 14,722 deaths from 695,172 cases, Africa 9,034 deaths from 348,202 cases, and Oceania 133 deaths from 9,038 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.