Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

Paris, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 521,384 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Friday.

At least 10,887,320 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 5,585,100 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 128,740 deaths from 2,739,879 cases. At least 781,970 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 61,884 deaths from 1,496,858 cases, the United Kingdom with 43,995 deaths from 283,757 cases, Italy with 34,818 deaths from 240,961 cases, and France with 29,875 deaths from 202,785 cases.

The UK case figures have been revised down from the 313,483 reported previously after the authorities changed their counting method.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 83,542 cases (5 new since Thursday), including 4,634 deaths and 78,499 recoveries.

Europe overall has 198,356 deaths from 2,690,130 cases, the United States and Canada 137,421 deaths from 2,844,522 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 121,662 deaths from 2,735,117 cases, Asia 36,244 deaths from 1,388,696 cases, middle East 16,959 deaths from 785,842 cases, Africa 10,609 deaths from 433,436 cases, and Oceania 133 deaths from 9,585 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.