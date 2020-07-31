Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 673,909 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Friday.

At least 17,352,910 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 9,992,800 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Thursday, 6,459 new deaths and 290,986 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 1,379 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 1,129, and India with 779.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 152,070 deaths from 4,495,224 cases. At least 1,414,155 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 91,263 deaths from 2,610,102 cases, Mexico with 46,000 deaths from 416,179 cases, United Kingdom with 45,999 deaths from 302,301 cases, and India with 35,747 deaths from 1,638,870 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 85 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Britain with 68, Andorra with 67, Spain 61, Italy 58, and Peru 58.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 84,292 cases (127 new since Thursday), including 4,634 deaths (0 new), and 78,974 recoveries.

Europe overall has 209,780 deaths from 3,157,253 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 194,683 deaths from 4,733,320 infections, the United States and Canada 161,027 deaths from 4,610,841 cases, Asia 61,868 deaths from 2,775,743 cases, middle East 26,997 deaths from 1,146,821 cases, Africa 19,325 deaths from 910,325 cases, and Oceania 229 deaths from 18,615 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.