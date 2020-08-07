Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

Paris, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The new coronavirus has killed at least 715,343 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Friday.

At least 19,133,340 cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 11,319,300 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Thursday, 7,377 new deaths and 282,381 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 2,060, followed by Brazil with 1,237.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 160,104 fatalities from 4,883,657 cases. At least 1,598,624 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 98,493 deaths from 2,912,212 cases, Mexico with 50,517 deaths from 462,690 cases, Britain with 46,413 deaths from 308,134 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 85 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Britain with 68, Peru 62, Spain 61, and Italy 58.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 84,565 cases, including 4,634 deaths, and 79,088 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 213,018 deaths from 5,319,101 cases, Europe 212,415 deaths from 3,301,728 infections and the United States and Canada 169,108 deaths from 5,002,218 cases.

Asia has 69,099 fatalities from 3,259,246 cases, the middle East 29,306 deaths from 1,218,513 cases, Africa 22,098 deaths from 1,010,380 cases, and Oceania 299 deaths from 22,154 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.