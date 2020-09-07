Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 889,498 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Monday.

At least 27,172,460 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 17,892,800 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Sunday, 7,726 new deaths and 230,852 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on the latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 1,016 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 447 and the United States with 408.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 188,941 deaths from 6,277,847 cases. At least 2,315,995 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 126,650 deaths from 4,137,521 cases, India with 71,642 deaths from 4,204,613 cases, Mexico with 67,558 deaths from 634,023 cases, and United Kingdom with 41,551 deaths from 347,152 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 90 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium (85), Spain 63, United Kingdom 61, and Chile 61.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 85,134 cases (12 new since Sunday), including 4,634 deaths (0 new) and 80,320 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 296,629 deaths from 7,826,125 cases, Europe 218,369 deaths from 4,202,048 infections, while the United States and Canada 198,124 deaths from 6,409,734 cases.

Asia has reported 106,036 deaths from 5,821,906 cases, the middle East 38,217 deaths from 1,581,175 cases, Africa 31,312 deaths from 1,301,477 cases, and Oceania 811 deaths from 30,002 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.