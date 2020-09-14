Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Monday

Paris, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 924,968 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Monday.

At least 29,061,830 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 19,334,000 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Sunday, 3,844 new deaths and 253,832 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 1,136 new deaths, followed by the United States with 494 and Brazil with 415.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 194,081 deaths from 6,520,235 cases. At least 2,451,406 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 131,625 deaths from 4,330,455 cases, India with 79,722 deaths from 4,846,427 cases, Mexico with 70,821 deaths from 668,381 cases, and the United Kingdom with 41,628 deaths from 368,504 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 93 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium (86), Spain (64), Bolivia (63), and Chile (63).

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 85,194 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 80,415 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 310,597 deaths from 8,282,745 cases, Europe 221,352 deaths from 4,495,833 infections and the United States and Canada 203,292 deaths from 6,656,859 casesAsia has reported 116,093 deaths from 6,553,850 cases, the middle East 40,141 deaths from 1,686,419 cases, Africa 32,616 deaths from 1,355,521 cases, and Oceania 877 deaths from 30,604 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.