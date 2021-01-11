Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,934,693 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 1100 GMT on Monday.

More than 90,196,880 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 55,592,800 are now considered recovered.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

Over Sunday, 8,659 new deaths and 669,440 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 1,957, followed by United Kingdom with 563 and Mexico with 502.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 374,341 deaths from 22,409,480 cases. At least 6,298,082 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 203,100 deaths from 8,105,790 cases, India with 151,160 deaths from 10,466,595 cases, Mexico with 133,706 deaths from 1,534,039 cases, and the United Kingdom with 81,431 from 3,072,349 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared population is Belgium with 173 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Slovenia with 144, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 132, Italy 130, and Republic of North Macedonia 126.

Europe counts has 621,113 deaths from 28,965,425 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 530,753 deaths from 16,525,174 infections, and the United States and Canada 391,279 deaths from 23,068,650 cases.

Asia has reported 225,774 deaths from 14,331,382 cases, the middle East 92,114 deaths from 4,221,010 cases, Africa 72,715 deaths from 3,053,896 cases, and Oceania 945 deaths from 31,350 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.