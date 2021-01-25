UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Monday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,129,368 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at on Monday.

At least 99,144,230 cases of coronavirus have been registered.Of these, at least 60,174,900 are now considered recovered.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Sunday, 8,543 new deaths and 474,710 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 1,760, followed by the United Kingdom with 610 and Brazil with 592.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 419,220 deaths from 25,127,573 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 217,037 deaths from 8,884,577 cases, India with 153,470 deaths from 10,667,736 cases, Mexico with 149,614 deaths from 1,763,219 cases, and the United Kingdom with 97,939 deaths from 3,647,463 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 179 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Slovenia with 162, the Czech Republic 144, the United Kingdom 144 and Italy 141.

Europe overall has 699,965 deaths from 32,075,371 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 573,797 deaths from 18,210,181 infections, and the United States and Canada 438,287 deaths from 25,874,233 cases.

Asia has reported 235,596 deaths from 14,941,122 cases, the middle East 95,472 deaths from 4,569,336 cases, Africa 85,306 deaths from 3,442,365 cases, and Oceania 945 deaths from 31,624 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

