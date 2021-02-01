Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Monday

Paris, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The coronavirus has killed at least 2,227,605 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 1100 GMT on Monday.

At least 102,878,810 cases have been registered. Of these, at least 62,454,800 are now considered recovered.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

Over Sunday, 8,457 new deaths and 404,266 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 1,955 followed by United Kingdom with 587 and Brazil with 559.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 441,331 deaths from 26,187,424 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 224,504 deaths from 9,204,731 cases, Mexico with 158,536 from 1,864,260 cases, India with 154,392 from 10,757,610 and the United Kingdom with 106,158 deaths from 3,817,176 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to population is Belgium with 182 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Slovenia with 168, United Kingdom 156, Czech Republic 153 and Italy 146.

Europe overall has 738,573 deaths from 33,409,695 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 597,439 from 18,924,598 and the United States and Canada 461,347 deaths from 26,964,985 cases.

Asia has reported 240,696 deaths from 15,234,753 cases, the middle East 97,626 from 4,743,191, Africa 90,979 from 3,569,885 and Oceania 945 deaths from 31,707 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total of infections as a significant portion of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.