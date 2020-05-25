Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Monday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 344,964 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Monday.

At least 5,422,320 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 2,110,500 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic cases or the most serious ones.

The US is the worst-hit country with 97,722 deaths from 1,643,499 cases. At least 366,736 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Britain with 36,793 deaths from 259,559 cases, Italy with 32,785 from 229,858 cases, Spain with 28,752 deaths and 235,772 cases and France at 28,367 deaths and 182,584 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 82,985 cases. It has 78,268 recovered cases.

Europe overall has 174,064 deaths from 2,032,327 cases, the United States and Canada have 104,181 deaths from 1,727,581 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 40,170 deaths from 743,245 cases, Asia 14,240 deaths from 454,133 cases, the middle East 8,839 deaths from 345,415 cases, Africa 3,340 deaths from 111,148 cases, and Oceania 130 deaths from 8,476 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.