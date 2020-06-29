Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Monday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 501,847 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Monday.

At least 10,161,240 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 5,074,100 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 125,803 deaths from 2,549,069 cases. At least 685,164 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 57,622 deaths from 1,344,143 cases, United Kingdom with 43,550 deaths from 311,151 cases, Italy with 34,738 deaths from 240,310 cases, and France with 29,778 deaths from 199,343 cases.

China has to date 83,512 cases (12 new since Sunday), including 4,634 deaths, and 78,460 recoveries.

Europe overall has 196,273 deaths from 2,652,674 cases, the United States and Canada 134,371 deaths from 2,652,279 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 112,162 deaths from 2,486,089 cases, Asia 33,594 deaths from 1,243,058 cases, middle East 15,668 deaths from 733,753 cases, Africa 9,646 deaths from 384,144 cases, and Oceania 133 deaths from 9,244 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.