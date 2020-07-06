Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Monday

Paris, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 534,306 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Monday.

At least 11,471,530 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 5,991,700 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 129,947 deaths from 2,888,729 cases. At least 906,763 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 64,867 deaths from 1,603,055 cases, United Kingdom with 44,220 deaths from 285,416 cases, Italy with 34,861 deaths from 241,611 cases, and Mexico with 30,639 deaths from 256,848 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 83,557 cases (4 new since Sunday), including 4,634 deaths (0 new), and 78,518 recoveries.

Europe overall has 199,488 deaths from 2,732,490 cases, the United States and Canada 138,675 deaths from 2,994,265 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 128,173 deaths from 2,921,101 cases, Asia 38,463 deaths from 1,505,902 cases, middle East 17,998 deaths from 829,047 cases, Africa 11,374 deaths from 478,615 cases, and Oceania 135 deaths from 10,111 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.