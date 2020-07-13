UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Toll At 1100 GMT Monday

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 05:10 PM

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Monday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 569,135 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Monday.

At least 12,927,000 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 6,905,200 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 135,205 deaths from 3,304,942 cases. At least 1,006,326 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 72,100 deaths from 1,864,681 cases, Britain with 44,819 deaths from 289,503 cases, Mexico with 35,006 deaths from 299,750 cases, and Italy with 34,954 deaths from 243,061 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 83,602 cases (eight new since Sunday), including 4,634 deaths (0 new), and 78,648 recoveries.

Europe overall has 202,658 deaths from 2,840,538 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 144,765 deaths from 3,375,183 infections, the United States and Canada 144,023 deaths from 3,412,531 cases, Asia 43,822 deaths from 1,773,059 cases, middle East 20,481 deaths from 919,208 cases, Africa 13,249 deaths from 594,925 cases, and Oceania 137 deaths from 11,556 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

