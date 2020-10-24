Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,145,847 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 11:00 GMT Saturday.

At least 42,262,290 cases of coronavirus have been registered, of which at least 28,754,900 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Friday, 6,366 new deaths and 482,954 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 880 new deaths, followed by India with 650 and Brazil with 571.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 223,998 deaths from 8,494,044 cases. At least 3,375,427 of those people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 156,471 deaths from 5,353,656 cases; and India with 117,956 deaths from 7,814,682 cases India is followed by Mexico, with 88,312 deaths from 880,775 cases; and the United Kingdom with 44,571 deaths from 830,998 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 103 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium with 92, then Spain and Bolivia on 74.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 85,775 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 80,876 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 389,304 deaths from 10,830,540 cases, Europe 260,198 deaths from 8,499,613 infections, and the United States and Canada 233,882 deaths from 8,705,087 cases.

Asia has reported 164,802 deaths from 10,088,549 cases, the middle East 55,719 deaths from 2,405,639 cases, Africa 40,930 deaths from 1,698,937 cases, and Oceania 1,012 deaths from 33,934 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.