Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

Paris, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,243,513 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Saturday.

At least 49,316,540 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 32,215,500 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Friday, 9,018 new deaths and 610,768 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 1,149 new deaths, followed by France with 828 and India with 577.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 236,099 deaths from 9,739,897 cases. At least 3,810,791 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 162,015 deaths from 5,631,181 cases, India with 125,562 deaths from 8,462,080 cases, Mexico with 94,323 deaths from 955,128 cases, and the United Kingdom with 48,475 deaths from 1,146,484 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 110 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Peru with 105, Spain (83) and Brazil (76).

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 86,184 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 81,131 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 410,353 deaths from 11,543,865 cases, Europe 301,666 deaths from 12,234,059 infections, and the United States and Canada 246,524 deaths from 9,993,615 cases.

Asia has reported 175,761 deaths from 10,950,295 cases, the middle East 63,808 deaths from 2,708,942 cases, Africa 44,460 deaths from 1,855,858 cases, and Oceania 941 deaths from 29,910 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.