Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,675,362 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Saturday.

At least 75,611,670 cases have been registered. Of these, at least 48,148,100 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Friday, 12,444 new deaths and 689,382 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 2,710, followed by Brazil with 823 and Mexico with 762.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 313,660 deaths from 17,465,147 cases. At least 6,298,082 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 185,650 deaths from 7,162,978 cases, India with 145,136 deaths from 10,004,599 cases, Mexico with 117,249 deaths from 1,301,546 cases, and Italy with 67,894 deaths from 1,921,778 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 159 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Italy with 112, Peru with 112, Slovenia 109 and Bosnia-Herzegovina 109.

Europe overall has 510,334 deaths from 23,543,754 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 482,064 deaths from 14,514,536 infections, and the United States and Canada 327,652 deaths from 17,957,855 cases.

Asia has reported 209,542 deaths from 13,347,521 cases, the middle East 86,496 deaths from 3,746,013 cases, Africa 58,331 deaths from 2,471,350 cases, and Oceania 943 deaths from 30,648 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.