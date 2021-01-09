Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

Paris, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,914,057 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT Saturday.

At least 88,824,680 cases of coronavirus have been registered, of which at least 55,044,900 are now considered recovered.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and excludes later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Friday, officials recorded 14,997 new deaths and 816,686 new cases worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 3,676 new deaths, followed by United Kingdom with 1,325 and Germany with 1,083.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 368,932 deaths from 21,870,988 cases. At least 6,298,082 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 201,460 deaths from 8,013,708 cases, India with 150,798 deaths from 10,431,639 cases, Mexico with 132,069 deaths from 1,507,931 cases, and the United Kingdom with 79,833 deaths from 2,957,472 cases.

The country with the highest death rate compared to its population is Belgium with 172 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Slovenia with 142, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 131, Italy 129, and Republic of North Macedonia 124.

Europe overall has 613,718 deaths from 28,555,903 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 526,000 deaths from 16,318,970 infections, and the United States and Canada 385,581 deaths from 22,512,961 cases.

Asia has reported 224,648 deaths from 14,245,502 cases, the middle East 91,709 deaths from 4,171,636 cases, Africa 71,456 deaths from 2,988,421 cases, and Oceania 945 deaths from 31,294 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.