Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,009,991 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Saturday.

At least 93,803,240 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 57,889,800 are now considered recovered.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and excludes later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Friday, 15,402 new deaths and 747,572 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 3,465 new deaths, followed by Britain with 1,280 and Brazil with 1,151.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 392,139 deaths from 23,532,037 cases. At least 6,298,082 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 208,246 deaths from 8,393,492 cases, India with 152,093 deaths from 10,542,841 cases, Mexico with 139,022 deaths from 1,609,735 cases, and Britain with 87,295 deaths from 3,316,019 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 176 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Slovenia with 150, Italy with 135, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 134, and the Czech Republic with 133.

Europe overall has 653,087 deaths from 30,273,685 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 545,472 deaths from 17,143,005 infections, and the United States and Canada 409,842 deaths from 24,226,062 cases.

Asia has reported 229,620 deaths from 14,560,197 cases, the middle East 93,399 deaths from 4,358,663 cases, Africa 77,626 deaths from 3,210,158 cases, and Oceania 945 deaths from 31,472 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases. However, the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.