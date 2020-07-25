Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 639,981 people since emerging in China late last year, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Saturday.

At least 15,815,830 coronavirus cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 8,891,100 are now considered recovered.

Thursday and Friday saw the two largest daily increases in global cases in the pandemic so far, with more than 280,000 infections recorded on both days.

More than five million new infections have been officially reported since July 1, which represents a third of the total number of cases since the pandemic began.

These increasing numbers have sparked fears of a second wave of infections, and led authorities around the world to impose fresh containment measures and mandatory mask-wearing.

The spiralling numbers are particularly worrying because the tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization, probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases while others still have limited testing capacity.

On Friday, 6,241 new deaths and 284,661 new cases were recorded worldwide. The countries with the most new deaths were United States with 1,157, followed by Brazil with 1,156 and India with 757.

The US is the worst-hit country with 145,546 deaths from 4,112,651 cases. At least 1,261,624 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 85,238 deaths from 2,343,366 cases, Britain with 45,677 deaths from 297,914 cases, Mexico with 42,645 deaths from 378,285 cases, and Italy with 35,097 deaths from 245,590 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 85 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Britain with 67, Spain 61, Italy 58, and Sweden 56.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 83,784 cases (34 new since Friday), including 4,634 deaths and 78,889 recoveries.

Europe overall has 207,599 deaths from 3,046,440 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 179,692 deaths from 4,247,552 infections, the United States and Canada 154,461 deaths from 4,225,857 cases, Asia 56,099 deaths from 2,396,156 cases, middle East 24,872 deaths from 1,073,596 cases, Africa 17,084 deaths from 810,634 cases, and Oceania 174 deaths from 15,597 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.