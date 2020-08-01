UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Toll At 1100 GMT Saturday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 04:50 PM

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

Paris, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 680,014 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Saturday.

At least 17,638,510 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 10,156,500 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Friday, 6,469 new deaths and 286,453 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 1,442 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 1,212, and India with 764.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 153,314 deaths from 4,562,170 cases. At least 1,438,160 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 92,475 deaths from 2,662,485 cases, Mexico with 46,688 deaths from 424,637 cases, the United Kingdom with 46,119 deaths from 303,181 cases, and India with 36,511 deaths from 1,695,988 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 85 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the United Kingdom with 68, Andorra with 67, Spain 61, Peru 58, and Italy 58.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 84,337 cases (45 new since Friday), including 4,634 deaths and 78,989 recoveries.

Europe overall has 210,200 deaths from 3,177,936 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 197,544 deaths from 4,828,413 infections, and the United States and Canada 162,278 deaths from 4,678,286 cases.

Asia has recorded 62,779 deaths from 2,848,811 cases, the middle East 27,321 deaths from 1,156,750 cases, Africa 19,660 deaths from 929,326 cases, and Oceania 232 deaths from 18,995 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

