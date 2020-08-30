UrduPoint.com
Sun 30th August 2020 | 05:00 PM

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Sunday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 843,149 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Sunday.

At least 25,055,620 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 16,178,500 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Saturday, 5,488 new deaths and 269,020 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 1,014 new deaths, followed by India with 948 and Brazil with 758.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 182,785 deaths from 5,961,884 cases. At least 2,140,614 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 120,262 deaths from 3,846,153 cases, Mexico with 63,819 deaths from 591,712 cases, India with 63,498 deaths from 3,542,733 cases, and United Kingdom with 41,498 deaths from 332,752 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 87 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium (85), Spain 62, United Kingdom 61, and Italy 59.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 85,153 cases (131 new since Saturday), including 4,634 deaths and 80,153 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 273,913 deaths from 7,223,526 cases, Europe 215,150 deaths from 3,921,781 infections, the United States and Canada 191,935 deaths from 6,089,553 cases, Asia 96,020 deaths from 5,071,366 cases, middle East 36,062 deaths from 1,481,355 cases, Africa 29,417 deaths from 1,239,106 cases, and Oceania 652 deaths from 28,938 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

