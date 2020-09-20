Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Sunday

Paris, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 957,948 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Sunday.

At least 30,849,800 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 20,871,300 are now considered to have recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Saturday, 5,089 new deaths and 291,505 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 1,133, followed by the United States with 786 and Brazil with 739.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 199,268 deaths from 6,766,631 cases. At least 2,577,446 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 136,532 deaths from 4,528,240 cases, India with 86,752 deaths from 5,400,619 cases, Mexico with 73,258 deaths from 694,121 cases, and the United Kingdom with 41,759 deaths from 390,358 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 95 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium (86), Spain (65), Bolivia (65), and Brazil (64).

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 85,279 cases (10 new since Saturday), including 4,634 deaths and 80,477 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 322,661 deaths from 8,709,926 cases, Europe 225,223 deaths from 4,825,798 infections, the United States and Canada 208,518 deaths from 6,909,376 cases, Asia 124,713 deaths from 7,183,805 cases, middle East 42,093 deaths from 1,788,575 cases, Africa 33,829 deaths from 1,401,274 cases and Oceania 911 deaths from 31,053 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.