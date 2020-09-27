Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Sunday

Paris, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 998,463 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Sunday.

At least 32,915,550 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 22,574,500 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Saturday, 5,529 new deaths and 299,285 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 1,124 followed by the United States with 871 and Brazil with 869.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 204,499 deaths from 7,079,689 cases. At least 2,750,459 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 141,406 deaths from 4,717,991 cases, India with 94,503 deaths from 5,992,532 cases, Mexico with 76,243 deaths from 726,431 cases, and United Kingdom with 41,971 from 429,277 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to population is Peru with 97 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium 86, Bolivia 67, Spain 67, and Brazil 67.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 85,351 cases (14 new since Saturday), including 4,634 deaths (0 new) and 80,541 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall have 340,421 deaths from 9,163,938 cases, Europe 229,771 deaths from 5,249,793 infections, the United States and Canada 213,801 deaths from 7,231,278 cases, Asia 134,217 deaths from 7,863,208 cases, middle East 44,280 deaths from 1,921,513 cases, Africa 35,022 deaths from 1,454,323 cases, and Oceania 951 deaths from 31,506 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.