Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Sunday

Paris, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,034,396 people since it emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Sunday.

At least 34,989,300 cases of coronavirus have been recorded. Of these, at least 24,127,400 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the real number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Saturday, 4,862 new deaths and 309,093 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 940, followed by United States on 689 and Brazil 599.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 209,399 deaths from 7,383,244 cases. At least 2,873,369 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 145,987 deaths from 4,906,833 cases, India with 101,782 deaths from 6,549,373 cases, Mexico 78,880 deaths from 757,953 cases, and the United Kingdom 42,317 deaths from 480,017 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths relative to its population is Peru with 99 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium on 87, Brazil 69 and Spain 69.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 85,450 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 80,621 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 352,852 deaths from 9,605,206 cases, Europe 235,054 deaths from 5,725,828 infections, the United States and Canada 218,859 deaths from 7,547,664 cases, Asia 143,339 deaths from 8,512,897 cases, the middle East 46,975 deaths from 2,057,119 cases, Africa 36,336 deaths from 1,508,609 cases, and Oceania 981 deaths from 31,979 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.