Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Sunday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,074,055 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 11:00 GMT on Sunday.

At least 37,297,350 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 25,763,900 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Saturday, 4,871 new deaths and 343,734 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 918 new deaths, followed by United States with 735 and Brazil with 559.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 214,379 deaths from 7,719,254 cases. At least 3,062,983 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 150,198 deaths from 5,082,637 cases, India with 108,334 deaths from 7,053,806 cases, Mexico with 83,642 deaths from 814,328 cases, and United Kingdom with 42,760 deaths from 590,844 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 101 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium (88), Bolivia 71, and Brazil 71.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 85,557 cases (21 new since saturday), including 4,634 deaths (0 new) and 80,705 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 368,186 deaths from 10,068,397 cases, Europe 241,340 deaths from 6,419,002 infections, the United States and Canada 223,985 deaths from 7,899,280 cases, Asia 151,834 deaths from 9,123,494 cases, middle East 49,830 deaths from 2,183,281 cases, Africa 37,886 deaths from 1,571,469 cases, and Oceania 994 deaths from 32,435 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.