Coronavirus Toll At 1100 GMT Sunday

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 06:10 PM

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Sunday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,111,152 people since the outbreak last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled at 1100 GMT on Sunday.

At least 39,742,730 cases have been registered. Of these, at least 27,341,000 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Saturday, 5,302 new deaths and 372,882 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 1,033 new deaths, followed by the United States with 661 and Brazil with 461.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

