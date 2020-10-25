Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Sunday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,151,077 people since it emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT Sunday.

At least 42,694,790 cases of coronavirus have been registered, of whom at least 28,991,400 are now considered recovered.

But the tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Saturday, officials worldwide recorded 5,765 new deaths and 466,838 new cases.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 906 new deaths, followed by India with 578 and Brazil with 432.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 224,906 deaths from 8,578,063 cases, with at least 3,406,656 people declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 156,903 deaths from 5,380,635 cases; and India with 118,534 deaths from 7,864,811 cases.

Behind them are Mexico with 88,743 deaths from 886,800 cases; and the United Kingdom with 44,745 deaths from 854,010 cases.

The country with the highest death rate is Peru with 103 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium with 93, then Spain and Bolivia with 74 per 100,000.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 85,790 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 80,891 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 390,870 deaths from 10,897,051 cases, Europe 261,395 deaths from 8,685,099 infections, and the United States and Canada 234,826 deaths from 8,791,791 cases.

Asia has reported 165,627 deaths from 10,153,519 cases, the middle East 56,245 deaths from 2,424,331 cases, Africa 41,102 deaths from 1,709,040 cases, and Oceania 1,012 deaths from 33,967 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.