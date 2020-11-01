Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Sunday

Paris, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,196,109 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT Sunday.

At least 46,099,440 cases of coronavirus have been registered, of which at least 30,660,500 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Saturday, medical professionals across the world recorded 6,559 new deaths and 466,108 new cases. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 776 new deaths, followed by India with 470 and Mexico with 464.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 230,556 deaths from 9,127,109 cases. At least 3,612,478 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 159,884 deaths from 5,535,605 cases, India with 122,111 deaths from 8,184,082 cases, Mexico with 91,753 deaths from 924,962 cases, and the United Kingdom with 46,555 deaths from 1,011,660 cases.

The country with the highest death rate is Peru with 105 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium with 100, Spain 77, Brazil 75.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 85,997 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 81,004 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 402,164 deaths from 11,316,343 cases, Europe 278,774 deaths from 10,467,341 infections, and the United States and Canada 240,692 deaths from 9,361,542 cases.

Asia has reported 170,843 deaths from 10,573,913 cases, the middle East 59,734 deaths from 2,558,533 cases, Africa 42,880 deaths from 1,787,176 cases, and Oceania 1,022 deaths from 34,598 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.