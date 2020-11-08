Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Sunday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,250,879 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Sunday.

At least 49,910,930 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 32,492,500 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Saturday, 7,370 new deaths and 602,036 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 991, followed by India with 559 and Mexico with 485.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 237,123 deaths from 9,861,898 cases. At least 3,851,465 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 162,269 deaths from 5,653,561 cases, India with 126,121 deaths from 8,507,754 cases, Mexico with 94,808 deaths from 961,938 cases, and the United Kingdom with 48,888 deaths from 1,171,441 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 111 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Peru with 106, Spain (83) and Brazil (76).

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 86,212 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 81,168 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 411,726 deaths from 11,599,214 cases, Europe 304,881 deaths from 12,549,042 infections, and the United States and Canada 247,605 deaths from 10,120,352 cases.

Asia has reported 176,524 deaths from 11,012,350 cases, the middle East 64,398 deaths from 2,730,050 cases, Africa 44,804 deaths from 1,870,001 cases, and Oceania 941 deaths from 29,927 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.