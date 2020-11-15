Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Sunday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,313,471 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Sunday.

At least 54,001,750 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 34,599,700 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

Over Saturday, 9,246 new deaths and 607,998 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 1,351 fatalities, followed by Brazil with 921 and Mexico with 635.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 245,614 deaths from 10,905,598 cases. At least 4,148,444 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 165,658 deaths from 5,848,959 cases, India with 129,635 deaths from 8,814,579 cases, Mexico with 98,259 deaths from 1,003,253 cases, and the United Kingdom with 51,766 from 1,344,356 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to population is Belgium with 123 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Peru with 107, Spain 87, Argentina 78.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 86,338 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 81,319 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean together have 423,176 deaths from 12,023,640 cases, Europe 334,968 deaths from 14,432,068 infections, and the United States and Canada 256,487 from 11,195,957 cases.

Asia has reported 181,799 deaths from 11,440,026 cases, the middle East 68,991 deaths from 2,913,735 cases, Africa 47,109 deaths from 1,966,317 cases, and Oceania 941 deaths from 30,008 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.