UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Toll At 1100 GMT Sunday

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Sunday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,685,785 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Sunday.

At least 76,207,740 cases have been registered. Of these, at least 48,584,100 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Saturday, 11,392 new deaths and 629,483 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 2,971, followed by Brazil with 706 and Mexico with 627.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 316,202 deaths from 17,659,271 cases. At least 6,298,082 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 186,356 deaths from 7,213,155 cases, India with 145,477 deaths from 10,031,223 cases, Mexico with 117,876 deaths from 1,313,675 cases, and Italy with 68,447 deaths from 1,938,083 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 160 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Italy with 113, Peru with 112, Slovenia 111 and Bosnia-Herzegovina 110.

Europe overall has 514,689 deaths from 23,760,572 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 483,959 deaths from 14,609,974 infections, and the United States and Canada 330,313 deaths from 18,159,017 cases.

Asia has reported 210,360 deaths from 13,393,621 cases, the middle East 86,760 deaths from 3,760,963 cases, Africa 58,761 deaths from 2,492,919 cases, and Oceania 943 deaths from 30,682 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

Related Topics

India Africa World China Canada Italy Brazil Belgium Peru United States Slovenia Mexico Middle East May December Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates to deploy iconic A380 to Sao Paulo in Jan ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organises 665 training programmes in ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality named one of world’s five mos ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai, Singapore exchange design experiences in vi ..

21 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trus ..

51 minutes ago

Pre-travel vaccinations must be taken at least one ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.