Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Sunday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,926,570 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 1100 GMT on Sunday.

More than 89,557,550 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 55,288,900 are now considered recovered.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Saturday, 13,357 new deaths and 756,368 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most were the United States with 3,684 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 1,171 and Mexico with 1,135.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 372,522 deaths from 22,138,418 cases. At least 6,298,082 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 202,631 deaths from 8,075,998 cases, India with 150,999 deaths from 10,450,284 cases, Mexico with 133,204 deaths from 1,524,036 cases, and the United Kingdom with 80,868 deaths from 3,017,409 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 173 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Slovenia with 143, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 131, Italy 130, and Republic of North Macedonia 125.

Europe overall has 617,928 deaths from 28,772,389 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 529,080 deaths from 16,444,245 infections, and the United States and Canada 389,310 from 22,789,340 cases.

Asia has reported 225,228 deaths from 14,292,742 cases, the middle East 91,957 deaths from 4,204,639 cases, Africa 72,122 deaths from 3,022,860 cases, and Oceania 945 from 31,336 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases. However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections. A significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.