Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Sunday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,219,793 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Sunday.

At least 102,514,200 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 62,182,600 are now considered recovered.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Saturday, 13,683 new deaths and 511,755 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 3,130, followed by Mexico with 1,495 and Brazil with 1,279.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 439,536 deaths from 26,075,103 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 223,945 deaths from 9,176,975 cases, Mexico with 158,074 deaths from 1,857,230 cases, India with 154,274 deaths from 10,746,183 cases, and the United Kingdom with 105,571 deaths from 3,796,088 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 182 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Slovenia with 168, the United Kingdom 156, the Czech Republic 152 and Italy 146.

Europe overall has 735,831 deaths from 33,294,313 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 595,569 deaths from 18,857,593 infections, and the United States and Canada 459,451 deaths from 26,849,171 cases.

Asia has reported 240,102 deaths from 15,201,467 cases, the middle East 97,426 deaths from 4,724,476 cases, Africa 90,469 deaths from 3,555,504 cases, and Oceania 945 deaths from 31,685 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.