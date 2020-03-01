UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Toll At 1100 GMT Sunday

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 07:40 PM

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Sunday

Paris, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :The number of novel coronavirus cases in the world rose to 87,565, including 2,990 deaths, across 64 countries and territories by 1100 GMT Sunday, according to a report gathered by AFP from official sources.

Since 1700 GMT GMT Saturday, 1,646 new contaminations were identified.

China -- excluding the territories of Hong Kong and Macau -- where the epidemic emerged at the end of December, had 79,824 cases, of which 2,870 were fatal. There were 573 new infections and 35 deaths there between 1700 GMT Saturday and 1100 GMT Sunday.

Outside of China, a total of 7,741 cases have been recorded around the world since the epidemic began, including 120 deaths.

There have been 1,073 new cases outside China since Saturday at 1700 GMT.

The most affected countries after China are: South Korea (3,736 cases, 18 deaths, 586 new cases), Italy (1,128 cases, 29 deaths, no new cases), Iran (978 cases, 54 deaths, 385 new cases) and Japan (239 cases, 11 deaths, nine new cases).

Japan has also recorded more than 700 cases aboard the cruise ship Diamond Princess moored off Yokohama.

This assessment was carried out using data collected by AFP offices from the competent national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Related Topics

World Iran China Hong Kong Yokohama Macau Italy Japan South Korea December Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoF holds workshop on federal government’s trans ..

16 minutes ago

Mexico is keen to follow UAE leadership’s happin ..

46 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo takes in four confiscated cheetah cubs

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decrees on Dubai World, ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa Foundation continues relief efforts in Mad ..

1 hour ago

National Month of Reading kicks off

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.