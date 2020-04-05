UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Toll At 1100 GMT Sunday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 06:50 PM

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Sunday

Paris, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :The worldwide number of fatalities from the novel coronavirus rose to 65,272 on Sunday, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT from official sources.

More than 1,206,480 declared cases have been registered in 190 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 233,300 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP offices from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are only testing cases that require hospitalisation.

Italy, which recorded its first coronavirus death at the end of February, has 15,362 fatalities, with 124,632 infections and 20,996 people recovered.

Spain recorded 12,418 fatalities and 130,759 infections, followed by the United States with 8,503 deaths and 312,245 cases -- the highest in the world.

France has reported 7,560 deaths and 89,953 infections, followed by Britain (4,313 deaths and 41,903 cases).

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 3,329 deaths and 81,669 cases, with 76,964 recoveries.

Europe has listed 642,330 cases and 47,093 deaths to date, the US and Canada together have 326,117 cases with 8,747 deaths, Asia 117,571 cases and 4,172 deaths, the middle East 74,670 cases and 3,779 deaths, Latin America and the Caribbean 30,539 cases with 1,052 deaths, Africa 8,578 cases with 388 deaths and Oceania 6,675 cases with 41 deaths.

Related Topics

Africa World China Canada Hong Kong Macau United States Middle East February December Sunday From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Houthi-fired ballistic missile fell in Yemeni terr ..

26 minutes ago

WAZA recognises Al Ain Zoo’s efforts in wildlife ..

41 minutes ago

&#039;Early Leave&#039; initiative launched for pr ..

41 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Criminal Court expands on activating tri ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy fines 14 merchants for hiking face m ..

1 hour ago

DEWA commissions 8 new 132/11 kV substations with ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.