Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Sunday

World, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :The new coronavirus has claimed at least 202,994 lives since its outbreak in China in December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Sunday.

More than 2,902,450 cases were registered in 193 countries and territories. Of these cases, at least 791,700 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

The United States has the highest number of deaths with 53,934 out of 939,249 cases.

Italy has the second highest toll with 26,384 deaths out of 195,351 cases, followed by Spain (23,190 deaths and 226,629 cases), France (22,614 deaths and 161,488 cases) and the United Kingdom (20,319 fatalities and 148,377 cases).

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,632 deaths and 82,827 cases.

Europe has a total of 122,846 deaths from 1,367,124 cases, the United States and Canada have 56,450 deaths and 984,280 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean have 7,967 deaths from 161,109 cases, Asia has 7,958 deaths from 199,558 cases, the middle East has 6,286 deaths from 152,033 cases, Africa has 1,379 deaths from 30,341 cases and Oceania has 108 deaths from 8,013 cases.