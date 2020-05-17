Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Sunday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 311,959 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Sunday.

At least 4,647,980 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 1,656,100 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

The United States has the highest number of deaths overall with 88,754 from 1,467,884 cases. At least 268,376 people have been declared recovered.

Britain has the second highest toll overall, with 34,466 deaths from 240,161 cases.

It is followed by Italy with 31,763 deaths and 224,760 cases, Spain with 27,650 fatalities for 231,350 cases and France with 27,625 deaths and 179,365 infections.

Since Saturday 1900 GMT, Nepal has announced its first virus-related death.

Europe has a total of 165,725 deaths from 1,882,402 cases, the United States and Canada have 94,512 deaths and 1,543,654 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean have 28,629 deaths and 505,427 cases, Asia has 12,157 deaths and 353,577 cases, the middle East has 8,108 deaths and 273,241 cases, Africa has 2,702 deaths from 81,294 cases, and Oceania 126 deaths from 8,391 cases.

Corrections by national authorities or late publication of data mean the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.