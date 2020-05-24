Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Sunday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 342,295 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Sunday.

At least 5,327,680 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 2,066,300 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The US is the worst-hit country with 97,087 deaths from 1,622,670 cases. At least 361,239 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Britain with 36,675 deaths from 257,154 cases, Italy with 32,735 from 229,327 cases, Spain with 28,678 deaths and 235,290 cases and France at 28,332 deaths and 182,469 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 82,974 cases. It has 78,261 recovered cases.

Europe overall has 173,551 deaths from 2,014,969 cases, the United States and Canada have 103,534 deaths from 1,706,291 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 39,103 deaths from 715,568 cases, Asia 13,962 deaths from 439,229 cases, the middle East 8,762 deaths from 335,953 cases, Africa 3,253 deaths from 107,205 cases, and Oceania 130 deaths from 8,466 cases.

Corrections by national authorities or late publication of data mean the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.