Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Sunday

Paris, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 399,907 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Sunday.

At least 6,917,100 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 3,015,900 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic cases or the most serious ones.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 109,802 deaths from 1,920,061 cases. At least 500,849 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Britain with 40,465 deaths from 284,868 cases, Brazil with 35,930 deaths and 672,846 infections, Italy with 33,846 deaths from 234,801 cases, and France with 29,142 deaths and 190,631 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 83,036 infections with 78,332 recoveries.

Europe overall has 183,338 deaths from 2,268,621 cases, the United States and Canada have 117,634 deaths from 2,015,118 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 64,100 deaths from 1,291,453 cases, Asia 19,244 deaths from 679,622 cases, the middle East 10,412 deaths from 469,545 cases, Africa 5,048 deaths from 184,068 cases, and Oceania 131 deaths from 8,640 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.