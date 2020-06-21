Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Sunday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 464,423 people since the outbreak began in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP as of 1100 GMT on Sunday.

At least 8,841,680 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 4,120,500 are considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 119,719 deaths from 2,255,119 cases. At least 617,460 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the countries with the highest death tolls are Brazil with 49,976 deaths from 1,067,579 cases, Britain with 42,589 deaths from 303,110 cases, Italy with 34,610 deaths from 238,275 cases and France with 29,633 deaths from 196,594 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 83,378 infections (up 26) with 78,413 recoveries.

Europe overall has 192,598 deaths from 2,516,978 cases, the United States and Canada have 128,174 deaths from 2,356,078 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 93,621 deaths from 2,017,610 cases, Asia 28,617 deaths from 1,010,688 cases, the middle East 13,377 deaths from 633,209 infections, Africa 7,905 deaths from 298,244 cases, and Oceania 131 deaths from 8,874 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.