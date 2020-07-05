UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Toll At 1100 GMT Sunday

Sun 05th July 2020

Paris, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 530,865 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Sunday.

At least 11,296,470 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 5,895,500 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 129,676 deaths from 2,839,917 cases. At least 894,325 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 64,265 deaths from 1,577,004 cases, the United Kingdom with 44,198 deaths from 284,900 cases, Italy with 34,854 deaths from 241,419 cases, and Mexico, now surpassing France, with 30,366 deaths from 252,165 cases.

The country with the highest death rate is Belgium with 84 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by United Kingdom with 65, Spain 61, Italy 58, and Sweden 54.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 83,553 cases (eight new since Saturday), including 4,634 deaths (none new) and 78,516 recoveries.

Europe overall has 199,252 deaths from 2,721,295 cases, the United States and Canada 138,396 deaths from 2,945,234 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 126,648 deaths from 2,869,221 cases, Asia 37,862 deaths from 1,472,093 cases, middle East 17,480 deaths from 813,851 cases, Africa 11,094 deaths from 464,804 cases, and Oceania 133 deaths from 9,972 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

