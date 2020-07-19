Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Sunday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 601,822 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Sunday.

At least 14,303,420 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 7,810,200 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Saturday, 5,237 new deaths and 221,954 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 921 new deaths, followed by United States with 832, and Mexico with 578.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 140,120 deaths from 3,711,835 cases. At least 1,122,720 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 78,772 deaths from 2,074,860 cases, United Kingdom with 45,273 deaths from 294,066 cases, Mexico with 38,888 deaths from 338,913 cases, and Italy with 35,042 deaths from 244,216 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 85 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by United Kingdom with 67, Spain 61, Italy 58, and Sweden 56.

China has to date declared 83,660 cases (16 new since Saturday), including 4,63 deaths (0 new), and 78,775 recoveries.

Europe overall has 205,207 deaths from 2,938,771 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 160,866 deaths from 3,776,927 infections, the United States and Canada 149,002 deaths from 3,821,830 cases, Asia 48,998 deaths from 2,049,522 cases, middle East 22,642 deaths from 999,405 cases, Africa 14,956 deaths from 703,572 cases, and Oceania 151 deaths from 13,397 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.