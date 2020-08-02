Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Sunday

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 685,780 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Sunday.

At least 17,896,220 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 10,326,000 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Saturday, 5,557 new deaths and 263,110 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 1,088 new deaths, followed by the United States with 1,051, and India with 853.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 154,449 deaths from 4,620,502 cases. At least 1,461,885 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 93,563 deaths from 2,707,877 cases, Mexico with 47,472 deaths from 434,193 cases, the United Kingdom with 46,193 deaths from 303,952 cases, and India with 37,364 deaths from 1,750,723 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 85 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the United Kingdom with 68, Andorra with 67, Spain 61, Peru 59, and Italy 58.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 84,385 cases (48 new since Saturday), including 4,634 deaths and 79,003 recoveries.

Europe overall has 210,487 deaths from 3,191,892 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 200,212 deaths from 4,919,054 infections, and the United States and Canada 163,424 deaths from 4,737,084 cases.

Asia has recorded 63,844 deaths from 2,917,571 cases, the middle East 27,643 deaths from 1,165,720 cases, Africa 19,930 deaths from 945,248 cases, and Oceania 240 deaths from 19,656 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.