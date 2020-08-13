UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Toll At 1100 GMT Thursday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 749,973 people since it emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Thursday.

At least 20,666,110 cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 12,586,400 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Wednesday, 6,721 new deaths and 270,391 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 1,429 new deaths, followed by Brazil on 1,175 and India 942.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 166,027 deaths from 5,197,377 cases. At least 1,753,760 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 104,201 deaths from 3,164,785 cases; Mexico with 54,666 deaths from 498,380 cases; India with 47,033 deaths from 2,396,637 cases and the United Kingdom with 46,706 deaths from 313,798 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 85 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the United Kingdom with 69, Peru 66, Spain 61 and Italy 58.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 84,756 cases, including 4,634 deaths, and 79,398 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 228,561 deaths from 5,821,886 cases; Europe 214,604 deaths from 3,433,581 infections and the United States and Canada 175,069 deaths from 5,317,994 cases.

Asia has 75,896 deaths from 3,709,662 cases; the middle East 31,180 deaths from 1,283,130 cases; Africa 24,269 deaths from 1,075,466 cases and Oceania 394 deaths from 24,391 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly with the previous day's tallies.

