Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Thursday

Paris, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,226,154 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Thursday.

At least 48,110,360 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 31,701,200 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases. On Wednesday, 8,832 new deaths and 551,429 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 1,112 new deaths, followed by India with 704 and Mexico with 635.

The United States remains the worst-affected country with 233,734 deaths from 9,488,276 cases. At least 3,743,527 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 161,106 deaths from 5,590,025 cases, India with 124,315 deaths from 8,364,086 cases, Mexico with 93,228 deaths from 943,630 cases, and the United Kingdom with 47,742 deaths from 1,099,059 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 106 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Peru with 105, Spain 82, Brazil 76.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 86,115 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 81,081 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 406,887 deaths from 11,428,321 cases, Europe 293,703 deaths from 11,609,870 infections, and the United States and Canada 244,070 deaths from 9,736,494 cases.

Asia has reported 173,948 deaths from 10,812,182 cases, the middle East 62,597 deaths from 2,660,517 cases, Africa 44,008 deaths from 1,833,097 cases, and Oceania 941 deaths from 29,884 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.