Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Thursday

Faizan Hashmi 22 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,498,003 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Thursday.

At least 112,512,890 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 69,052,600 are now considered recovered.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Wednesday, 11,141 new deaths and 432,248 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 2,337 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 1,428 and Mexico with 1,006.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 505,899 deaths from 28,336,188 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 249,957 deaths from 10,324,463 cases, Mexico with 182,815 deaths from 2,060,908 cases, India with 156,705 deaths from 11,046,914 cases, and the United Kingdom with 121,747 deaths from 4,144,577 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 190 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Czech Republic with 185, Slovenia 183, United Kingdom 179 and Italy 160.

Europe overall has 841,428 deaths from 37,032,495 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 667,824 deaths from 21,008,411 infections, and the United States and Canada 527,688 deaths from 29,190,374 cases.

Asia has reported 254,426 deaths from 16,016,016 cases, the middle East 103,221 deaths from 5,376,239 cases, Africa 102,468 deaths from 3,857,182 cases, and Oceania 948 deaths from 32,173 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

